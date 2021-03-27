India to upgrade one Middle school and set up a primary school in Orakandi: PM Modi tells Matua community members.

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
Russia on Saturday reported 8,885 new coronavirus cases occurring in the past 24 hours, including 1,551 new cases in Moscow, and 387 deaths nationwide.Its total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 4.5 million mark the previous day....
Damian McKenzies last-gasp try earned the Waikato Chiefs a thrilling 15-12 victory over the Auckland Blues in a hard-fought battle at Hamiltons Waikato Stadium on Saturday. The All Blacks full back crossed the line with only seconds to go b...
Displays of batting resistance and resilience in their recent series have come as a boost to the West Indies team, said captain Kraigg Brathwaite as he hailed the contribution from two new test caps. Kyle Mayers scored an unbeaten 210 on de...
Myanmars security forces shot and killed at least 50 protesters on Saturday, news reports and witnesses said, a brutal crackdown on dissent that came as the leader of the ruling junta said the military will protect the people and strive for...