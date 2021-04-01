No normalisation of ties with India until reversal of its decision to revoke special status of Jammu and Kashmir: Minister Shireen Mazari.PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:16 IST
No normalisation of ties with India until reversal of its decision to revoke special status of Jammu and Kashmir: Minister Shireen Mazari.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Shireen Mazari
- Kashmir
- India
ALSO READ
(Eds: Adds name) Former Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM and PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Beigh joins People's Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone.
NC women wing launches membership drive across Jammu
LG reviews progress on Jammu and Srinagar Smart City projects
Law and order situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir: Nirmala
4 held for cattle smuggling in Jammu