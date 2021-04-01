Left Menu

No normalisation of ties with India until reversal of its decision to revoke special status of Jammu and Kashmir: Minister Shireen Mazari.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:16 IST
No normalisation of ties with India until reversal of its decision to revoke special status of Jammu and Kashmir: Minister Shireen Mazari.

No normalisation of ties with India until reversal of its decision to revoke special status of Jammu and Kashmir: Minister Shireen Mazari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, Nadda meets Mata Amritanandamayi, receives blessings

With less than a week left for the Assembly polls in Kerala, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday met spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi and received her blessings. Received the blessings of Mata Amritananda...

Pakistan will look to play modern-day cricket in South Africa: Babar

Pakistan will adopt a modern day approach in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa and look to put 300 plus totals by finishing with a flourish, captain Babar Azam said on Thursday.Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20Is against...

Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz -IAEA report

Iran has started enriching uranium with a fourth cascade, or cluster, of advanced IR-2m machines at its underground Natanz plant, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog obtained by Reuters on Thursday showed, in a further breach of Irans nucl...

FACTBOX-Same-sex marriage around the world, 20 years after Dutch first

Exactly 20 years ago, one lesbian couple and three gay couples tied the knot in Amsterdams city hall - making history as the Netherlands became the first country to allow same-sex marriage, a step since followed by nearly 30 other nations.D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021