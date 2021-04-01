Finance ministry issues formal order rescinding cut in interest rates on small savings schemes.

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
Six candidates, including one Independent, are in the fray for the upcoming bypoll to Serchhip assembly seat to be held on April 17, an official said on Thursday.The official said that five candidates from five political parties and an Inde...
Kerala saw a steep rise in daily fresh infections on Thursday, registering 2,798 new COVID-19 cases and 1,835 recoveries with over 26,000 people presently undergoing treatment for the virus. The toll mounted to 4,632 with 11 more recent dea...
In a volte-face, Pakistans Cabinet on Thursday rejected the proposal of a high-powered committee to import cotton and sugar from India, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asserting that there can be no normalisation of ties until Ne...
A serving Scotland Yard police constable was found guilty on Thursday of being a member of a banned far-right organisation and possessing documents that could have been of use to a terrorist after an investigation by the police forces Count...