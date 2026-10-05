Russia says it struck two Ukrainian cargo vessels in the Black Sea

​The ​Russian defence ‌ministry said on ​Monday its forces struck ‌two Ukrainian cargo vessels in the Black Sea. It said it ‌hit fuel storage facilities ‌at the port of Chornomorsk that were intended to supply ⁠Ukrainian ​armed ⁠forces, as well as a dry ⁠cargo vessel carrying military equipment.

Another ​dry cargo vessel transporting ⁠military supplies was hit south of ⁠the ​city of Odesa, according to a statement. ⁠It also said the Kochetok electrical ⁠substation ⁠was struck in the Kharkiv region.