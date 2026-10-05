Russia says it struck two Ukrainian cargo vessels in the Black Sea
The Russian defence ministry said on Monday its forces struck two Ukrainian cargo vessels in the Black Sea. It said it hit fuel storage facilities at the port of Chornomorsk that were intended to supply Ukrainian armed forces, as well as a dry cargo vessel carrying military equipment.
Another dry cargo vessel transporting military supplies was hit south of the city of Odesa, according to a statement. It also said the Kochetok electrical substation was struck in the Kharkiv region.