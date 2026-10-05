​Massive Russian ​air strikes ‌targeted industrial and ​port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, Governor ‌Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

All of the fires ‌caused have been extinguished so ‌far, he added. A Russian air strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, killed one person and ⁠injured ​six ⁠others, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram late ⁠on Sunday.

The Russian defence ministry said ​on Telegram it hit Vylkove port, fuel ⁠depot facilities in Chornomorsk and cargo ⁠vessels, all ​in the Odesa region, as well as a power station ⁠in the Kharkiv region, which it said ⁠were ⁠used for military purposes.