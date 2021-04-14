Authorities to review situation after June 1 for holding for CBSE class 12 board exams, 15 days' prior notice will be given to students.

... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce a national lockdown only after the elections in West Bengal are over, as he is prioritising polls over peoples lives.Speaking to rep...
South Africa has suspended the rollout of the Johnson Johnson JJ COVID-19 vaccine as a precautionary measure.This comes after the United States Food and Drug Administration FDA and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention CDC paused the ...
Thailand reported more than 1,300 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, setting another daily record and adding pressure on the government to speed up a nearly nonexistent vaccination drive and do more to control a surge that comes amid mas...
HYDERABAD, India, April 14, 2021 PRNewswire -- The Diamond Store by Chandubhai, Hyderabads most trusted Diamond Jeweller launched its Wedding-Edit collection. This wide range of stunning hand-crafted bridal jewellery is made keeping in mind...