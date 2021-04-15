People attending weddings in Delhi to be given e-passes to facilitate movement during weekend curfew: Kejriwal.

... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
Moscow Russia, April 15 ANISputnik Russia registered 8,944 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,326 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,675,153, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday. Over the past day, ...
Myanmar security forces arrested on Thursday one of the main leaders of the campaign against military rule, Wai Moe Naing, as he led a motorbike protest rally in the central town of Monywa, a colleague said. Our brother Wai Moe Naing was ar...
European stocks hit a record high on Thursday as a rally in commodity prices lifted miners, while some positive earnings reports offset worries about the pace of COVID-19 vaccination.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4 in its third ...
Seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be looking to add another feather to his illustrious cap when he takes the field against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. The off-spinner is one wicket away from completing 250 scalps in T20 cricket. T...