Left Menu

One weekly market per day per municipal zone to operate to arrest spread of coronavirus in Delhi: Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:17 IST
One weekly market per day per municipal zone to operate to arrest spread of coronavirus in Delhi: Kejriwal.

One weekly market per day per municipal zone to operate to arrest spread of coronavirus in Delhi: Kejriwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia registers 8,944 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow Russia, April 15 ANISputnik Russia registered 8,944 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,326 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,675,153, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday. Over the past day, ...

Myanmar security forces arrest a main protest leader

Myanmar security forces arrested on Thursday one of the main leaders of the campaign against military rule, Wai Moe Naing, as he led a motorbike protest rally in the central town of Monywa, a colleague said. Our brother Wai Moe Naing was ar...

Earnings, metal rally spur record high for European stocks

European stocks hit a record high on Thursday as a rally in commodity prices lifted miners, while some positive earnings reports offset worries about the pace of COVID-19 vaccination.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4 in its third ...

IPL 2021: Ashwin one scalp away from 250 T20 wickets

Seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be looking to add another feather to his illustrious cap when he takes the field against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. The off-spinner is one wicket away from completing 250 scalps in T20 cricket. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021