Left Menu

Close coordination with states must be ensured in handling COVID-19 pandemic: PM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 21:58 IST
Close coordination with states must be ensured in handling COVID-19 pandemic: PM.

Close coordination with states must be ensured in handling COVID-19 pandemic: PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM reviews COVID-19 surge, calls for utilising all private, public facilities to ramp up vaccine production

As the daily COVID-19 cases surged to a staggering record-high level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the availability and supply of ventilators, oxygen and medicines to fight this pandemic and called for utilising the ent...

New curbs imposed in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala

With COVID-19 cases soaring in Kerala, the state government has decided to impose restrictions, including making it mandatory for registration of weddings and house warming ceremonies.According to a government order on Saturday, details of ...

About 64.29 pc turnout in Tirupati(SC) LS constituency bypoll

About 64.29 per cent polling was recorded in the bypoll to the Tirupati SC Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, even as opposition parties alleged large-scale casting of bogus votes and sought cancellation of the election.T...

Delhi Police officers help coronavirus patients with medicines

As the national capital observed weekend curfew to arrest the spread of COVID-19, two Delhi Police officers on Saturday came forward to help coronavirus patients with one of them arranging two doses of Remdesivir.Deputy Commissioner of Poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021