EXCLUSIVE-Key ShinyHunters hacker detained in Jordan, is cooperating, sources say

​A key member of the ShinyHunters hacking ‌squad whose brazen intrusion into the FBI has shaken the bureau was taken into ‌custody earlier this week in Jordan, ‌three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Two of the sources said he ⁠was ​cooperating ⁠with the FBI to identify his fellow hackers.

The ⁠FBI declined to comment on any ​specific arrest or activity abroad but said ⁠that the bureau "continues to aggressively investigate the recent ⁠Cyber ​incident allegedly involving ShinyHunters, having already worked with partners to arrest ⁠multiple subjects -- and we will spare no ⁠resource ⁠in bringing each of the responsible individuals to justice."