EXCLUSIVE-Key ShinyHunters hacker detained in Jordan, is cooperating, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 20:44 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Key ShinyHunters hacker detained in Jordan, is cooperating, sources say

​A key member of the ShinyHunters hacking ‌squad whose brazen intrusion into the FBI has shaken the bureau was taken into ‌custody earlier this week in Jordan, ‌three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Two of the sources said he ⁠was ​cooperating ⁠with the FBI to identify his fellow hackers.

The ⁠FBI declined to comment on any ​specific arrest or activity abroad but said ⁠that the bureau "continues to aggressively investigate the recent ⁠Cyber ​incident allegedly involving ShinyHunters, having already worked with partners to arrest ⁠multiple subjects -- and we will spare no ⁠resource ⁠in bringing each of the responsible individuals to justice."

TRENDING

1
Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels Growth

Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels ...

Netherlands
2
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

Global
4
Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can AI and Postal Banking Give Canada Post a Future Beyond Its Shrinking Mailbag?

Below Chennai’s Streets, AI Is Learning to Predict the Rise and Fall of Groundwater

Why Eastern Europe’s Carbon Future Depends on Cleaner Energy, Not Economic Uncertainty

More Than Shorter Commute: How Compact Cities Can Help Migrant Workers Find Jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026