PM reviews status of availability, supply of ventilators; calls for real-time monitoring system.

Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
As the daily COVID-19 cases surged to a staggering record-high level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the availability and supply of ventilators, oxygen and medicines to fight this pandemic and called for utilising the ent...
With COVID-19 cases soaring in Kerala, the state government has decided to impose restrictions, including making it mandatory for registration of weddings and house warming ceremonies.According to a government order on Saturday, details of ...
About 64.29 per cent polling was recorded in the bypoll to the Tirupati SC Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, even as opposition parties alleged large-scale casting of bogus votes and sought cancellation of the election.T...
As the national capital observed weekend curfew to arrest the spread of COVID-19, two Delhi Police officers on Saturday came forward to help coronavirus patients with one of them arranging two doses of Remdesivir.Deputy Commissioner of Poli...