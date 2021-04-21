Death toll in Nashik hospital oxygen tragedy rises to 24 as two more patients die: District collector.

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
France will soon become the first European Union member to send some of its own COVID vaccine supplies to developing countries via the international COVAX scheme, hoping others will join its bid to stave off new variants and compete with Ru...
Saudi and Iranian officials plan further direct talks this month though no date has been set, Middle East officials and sources said, with the aim of easing tensions between the arch-rivals in a significant move for regional stability.Sunni...
Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc jumped nearly 30 in their U.S. market debut on Wednesday, giving the digital media engagement tracking software maker a market value of about 5.4 billion. The listing marks another strong debut for a tech...
Mobvoi is rolling out a new software update to the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS edition. Based on the Wear OS H-MR2, the update comes with firmware version PMRB.210407.001 and brings several new features including the theatre mode, Weather tile and s...