Left Menu

Centre should take over all oxygen plants through Army, every truck should be accompanied by Army escort vehicle:Kejriwal in PM's COVID meet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:44 IST
Centre should take over all oxygen plants through Army, every truck should be accompanied by Army escort vehicle:Kejriwal in PM's COVID meet.

Centre should take over all oxygen plants through Army, every truck should be accompanied by Army escort vehicle:Kejriwal in PM's COVID meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Antillla bomb scare cases: NIA arrests Mumbai Police inspector Sunil Mane

The National Investigative Agency NIA on Friday arrested Inspector of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Sunil Mane for his involvement in the Antilla bomb scare case. The other man accused in the case is Sachin Waze, former Assistant Police I...

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Seville to be a host city for rescheduled Euro 2020 - source

The Spanish city of Seville is to be named as a host venue for the rescheduled Euro 2020 soccer tournament after Bilbao was dropped, a source close to the decision told Reuters on Friday.European soccers governing body UEFA could not confir...

Lifting lockdown brings surge of activity for UK companies - PMI

A deluge of new orders swept through British businesses in April as the country lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions, according to a survey on Friday that pointed to a rapid rebound for the pandemic-hit UK economy.The preliminary flash ...

Xiaomi India to divert promotional funds towards COVID-19 relief

Xiaomi India on Friday said it is stopping social media contests, freebies and diverting the promotional funds towards COVID-19 relief.The company has already pledged Rs 3 crore to procure over 1,000 oxygen concentrators for hospitals acros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021