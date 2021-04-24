Limited portion of vaccines will be sold to pvt hospitals at Rs 600 per dose; price still lower than many other medical treatments: SII.

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr R S Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to guide the States and Union Territories on effective implementation of the new v...
Palakkad, Apr 24 PTI Kerala police on Saturday registered a case against over 200 people in connection with a horse race held near here for violating the COVID-19 health protocols.Police said they have registered three cases -- one against ...
The prison department in Maharashtra has introduced new caps for its personnel for use during their duty hours.The home department issued a government resolution GR to this effect on Friday.As per the decision, the new panel visor caps repl...
Search teams have recovered debris believed to be from an Indonesian submarine missing for days in the Bali Sea, defence officials said on Saturday, as hopes dwindled for the 53 crew who were expected to have run out of oxygen in the early ...