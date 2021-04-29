Gen Naravane informs PM Modi that Army opening up its hospitals for civilians wherever possible; citizens can approach nearest Army hospitals.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:48 IST
