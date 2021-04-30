Maharashtra Govt ready to tackle coronavirus third wave; second wave was expected but nobody knew it would be so ferocious: Uddhav Thackeray.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:04 IST
Maharashtra Govt ready to tackle coronavirus third wave; second wave was expected but nobody knew it would be so ferocious: Uddhav Thackeray.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Maharashtra Govt