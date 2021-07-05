Celebrated boxer M C Mary Kom and men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh to be flag bearers at opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics: IOA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 17:12 IST
