Cabinet nod to Rs 23,123-crore package to boost emergency health infra in states to tackle Covid: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:24 IST
