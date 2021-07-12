Nepal's Supreme Court orders appointment of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba as prime minister within two days.
PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-07-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 13:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
