No daughter harrased since CM Yogi came to power: Smriti Irani in Jagdishpur

Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, Smriti Irani, highlighted the contrast in the law and order situation of Jagdishpur now with the times when miscreants affiliated to the Congress used to harass daughters of Hindu families. "...This is that Jagdishpur where Congress MP's goon used to engage in mischief. Miscreants used to harass the daughters of Hindu families," Irani said while campaigning at Amethi's Jagdishpur on Tuesday.

Irani boasted that ever since Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come to power in the state, no children has been harassed in Jagdishpur. "Today this is that Jagdishpur where ever since Yogi Adityanath's government came to power in the state, there is not even a single family whose children are harrased and I express my gratitude on behalf of such families to the CM," the Union Minister said.

Amethi will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20. Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by 55,000 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections ending the Gandhi family's stint on the seat. Amethi and Rae Bareli -- two constituencies considered old turfs of the Gandhi family has again become the point of focus as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has entered the fray in Rae Bareli and the family's close aide Kishori Lal Sharma has been fielded against Smriti Irani in Amethi.

Congress had won just 2 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 (Rae Bareli and Amethi). The tally came down to just one in 2019 after the party lost Amethi. (ANI)

