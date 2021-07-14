World is against seizure of power by violence and force; it will not legitimise such actions: EAM S Jaishankar on situation in Afghanistan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
World is against seizure of power by violence and force; it will not legitimise such actions: EAM S Jaishankar on situation in Afghanistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
Advertisement