Left Menu

World is against seizure of power by violence and force; it will not legitimise such actions: EAM S Jaishankar on situation in Afghanistan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 16:05 IST
World is against seizure of power by violence and force; it will not legitimise such actions: EAM S Jaishankar on situation in Afghanistan.
  • Country:
  • India

World is against seizure of power by violence and force; it will not legitimise such actions: EAM S Jaishankar on situation in Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021