Fourth edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main postponed; now to be held from Aug 26-Sept 2: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Fourth edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main postponed; now to be held from Aug 26-Sept 2: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dharmendra Pradhan
- JEE-Main
Advertisement