National Testing Agency advised to provide gap of 4 weeks between 3rd and 4th editions of JEE-Main: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 18:42 IST
Country:
- India
