India informed that body of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui handed over by Taliban to International Committee of Red Cross: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
