Former U'khand CM Harish Rawat appointed Cong campaign committee chief; present PCC chief Pritam Singh made CLP leader: Party statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

