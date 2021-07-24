Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo Olympics, India elated by Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win in weightlifting: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
