A screening committee under Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia will take final call on Padma Award recommendations received from people: CM Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:20 IST
- Country:
- India
A screening committee under Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia will take final call on Padma Award recommendations received from people: CM Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Padma
- CM Kejriwal
- Delhi Dy
Advertisement