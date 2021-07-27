PM should convene all-party meet to discuss Pegasus issue and decide on SC-led probe: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 17:18 IST
- Country:
- India
PM should convene all-party meet to discuss Pegasus issue and decide on SC-led probe: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Pegasus
- Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement