Our bilateral ties enhanced to a level that enables us to deal collaboratively with larger issues: S Jaishankar after talks with A Blinken.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 15:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Our bilateral ties enhanced to a level that enables us to deal collaboratively with larger issues: S Jaishankar after talks with A Blinken.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- Blinken
Advertisement