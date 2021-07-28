Union Home Ministry tells Assam, Mizoram govts to continue talks mutually to resolve border issues amicably: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Ministry tells Assam, Mizoram govts to continue talks mutually to resolve border issues amicably: Officials.
