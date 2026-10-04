"We have got little bit more involved beyond advocacy": S Jaishankar on India mediating Black Sea safety, energy deals, and "non-attack possibilities" between Russia and Ukraine

India has stepped beyond traditional advocacy to actively broker peace and operational agreements between Moscow and Kyiv, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar disclosed during the Munich Leaders Meeting, revealing ongoing discussions on critical issues such as grain and energy exports, Black Sea shipping safety, and potential "non-attack possibilities." Highlighting the deep historical legacy underpinning New Delhi's relationship with Moscow, Jaishankar recalled Russia’s unwavering support during pivotal moments in India's history.

"India and Russia have historically had very good relations, particularly since the 1950s. That history is not forgotten," Jaishankar stated. "For us, the Soviet Union before that was a country that stood by us in many ways when our security, when our territorial integrity was under threat. At a time when much of the world preferred backing a military regime next to us, Russia was a country with which our relations were very good and we are shaped in many ways by that legacy." He noted that while the historical relationship was rooted in security, bilateral ties have expanded into a multi-faceted economic partnership.

"Today, the relationship has widened beyond that. It is very much more today an economic relationship as well," he explained. "So there is a military component, there is a nuclear component, there are space issues, but there is a significant amount of trade and investment between the two countries and energy and resources as well... India's experience has been quite positive and consistently positive." Addressing the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe, Jaishankar outlined New Delhi’s evolving role from urging diplomacy to directly facilitating negotiations on key operational concerns between the warring parties.

"Having said that, we are seeing today an unfortunate conflict. Our position on that conflict has been very clear, which is that we would like to see an end to this conflict. This will require dialogue and diplomacy. There has to be negotiations in this regard," Jaishankar said. "We have been advocating it for many years, and in recent months we have got a little bit more involved beyond advocacy," he added. "We have conversations with both Russia and Ukraine in this regard. We are trying to be helpful, starting with the Black Sea safety of shipping issue, but going beyond that to cover some immediate concerns which both of them have on grain exports, energy exports, non-attack possibilities. Those are ongoing conversations right now."

Jaishankar’s statements follow a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of External Affairs on India-Russia relations, where members reviewed New Delhi’s active engagements with both Moscow and Kyiv to help end hostilities. During the review, progress on major transit projects, energy cooperation, and strategic connectivity was examined. India reaffirmed that its primary energy objective remains safeguarding the interests of Indian consumers, while both nations underscored a shared ambition to expand bilateral trade and investment in a balanced manner. India's active mediation efforts have been acknowledged by key figures on both sides of the war.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that India has formally stepped forward to help resolve the conflict, offering what Kyiv considers "the most comprehensive" peace proposal currently under evaluation. Speaking at a press briefing, Sybiha disclosed that Kyiv is reviewing four distinct international proposals—including submissions from Turkey, Egypt, and the United States. "We have four proposals. The most comprehensive is India's proposal. For the first time, India has signalled its willingness to play a role," Sybiha stated, as reported by RBC-Ukraine.

Similarly, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bring an end to the conflict, noting that the Indian leader has "good ideas" for a peaceful resolution. Prime Minister Modi has consistently reiterated India's principled, humanitarian approach to the crisis, maintaining that dialogue remains the only viable path to lasting peace. (ANI)