Delhi Assembly unanimously passes resolution for conferring Bharat Ratna on environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna posthumously.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Assembly unanimously passes resolution for conferring Bharat Ratna on environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna posthumously.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharat
- Sunderlal Bahuguna
- Delhi Assembly
- Ratna
Advertisement
ALSO READ
To boost #MakeInIndia and #AtmanirbharBharat, IoTronix inaugurates largest IoT manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh
To boost #MakeInIndia and #AtmanirbharBharat, IoTronix inaugurates largest IoT manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh
Married couple ends life in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
HC seeks to know about vaccination of pilots, details of those deployed for Vande Bharat mission
Kejriwal pitches for Bharat Ratna for Sunderlal Bahuguna