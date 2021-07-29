Assam government issues travel advisory asking people from the state to avoid travel to Mizoram keeping in view disturbed conditions.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:58 IST
Assam government issues travel advisory asking people from the state to avoid travel to Mizoram keeping in view disturbed conditions.
