CBI arrests its SI Abhishek Tiwari for receiving bribe to subvert corruption probe against ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 23:42 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
