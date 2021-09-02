Bengal Govt appoints 10 senior IPS officers to assist SIT formed by Calcutta High Court to probe post-poll violence in the state: Officials.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 13:57 IST
