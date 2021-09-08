No public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi allowed in national capital in view of COVID-19 pandemic: Delhi Disaster Management Authority.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 11:32 IST
- Country:
- India
No public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi allowed in national capital in view of COVID-19 pandemic: Delhi Disaster Management Authority.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Disaster Management Authority
- Ganesh
Advertisement