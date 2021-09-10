Had fruitful and wide-ranging talks with Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 16:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Had fruitful and wide-ranging talks with Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton: Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- Peter
- Dutton
- Rajnath Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
2020 Australian champ Sofia Kenin out of US Open with COVID
Tennis-Players in 'bubble' before Australian Open, not quarantine
Australian mourns beloved aunt with heart-shaped love ewes
Australian troops left Kabul airport before suicide attack
Pope replaces Australian bishop in alleged misconduct probe