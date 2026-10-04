Viksit Bharat should become resolve of every village in Haryana: Chief Minister Saini

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that all Ministers and MLAs would work to implement the Prime Minister’s words on the ground in their respective areas

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 15:05 IST
Viksit Bharat should become resolve of every village in Haryana: Chief Minister Saini
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the meeting of the state ministers and BJP MLAs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "historic and inspiring". The Prime Minister, he said, provided important guidance regarding Haryana’s development, public service and  that his words are “our resolve, which all of us will work to implement on the ground”.

The Chief Minister, who addressed a press conference here on Saturday, after meeting PM Modi said the Prime Minister emphasized that politics is not about power, but a means of service According to an official release issued on Saturday, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that all Ministers and MLAs would work to implement the Prime Minister’s words on the ground in their respective areas. He said that PM Modi’s guidance is Haryana’s resolve.

“The mantra given by the Prime Minister is our resolve. The direction received from the Prime Minister will not be confined to the meeting alone. Every Minister will work to take this thinking to the ground in his or her department, every MLA in his or her Assembly constituency and every worker in his or her village,” he said. The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has clearly stated that the government should reach out to the people.

“Ministers, MLAs and workers should also reach out to the people. Problems should be heard by going to the ground and solutions should be visible on the ground. The most important thing is that the resolve of a Viksit Bharat should become the resolve of every village and every family in Haryana. The Prime Minister’s directions and guidance will be implemented with complete dedication, strength and public participation,” Saini said. He said PM  Modi noted that a developed India cannot be built through the efforts of governments alone.

“It will be built when every village, every farmer, every youth, every woman and every family of the country becomes associated with this resolve. When every family joins this resolve, a Viksit Haryana will also emerge alongside a Viksit Bharat.  As per the Prime Minister’s directions, the government will strive to ensure that there is no distance between the government and the people,” the Chief Minister said. “Every government scheme should become a public campaign through public participation, rather than remaining merely a government programme,” he added.

Saini said that under this initiative, meetings would be regularly organised in 30 to 35 villages in each Assembly constituency. He said a cleanliness drive should be conducted there and a tiffin meeting should be organised. There should be dialogue with the villagers, discussions on local issues and efforts to find solutions to their problems.

The Chief Minister said that PM Modi stated that he had a long association with Haryana and considered Haryana as a family. The Chief Minister said PM Modi made it clear that “politics is not about power, but a means of service”. “The Prime Minister has shown the path of politics through service. Politics is not merely a means of winning elections. It means sharing the joys and sorrows of the people and standing with them,” he said. (ANI)

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