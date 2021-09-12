Bhupendra Patel meets Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan, stakes claim to form government: Official.
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 12-09-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 18:30 IST
