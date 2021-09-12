New set of details to be shared by Switzerland to include info on real estate properties owned by Indians, income from such assets: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 19:57 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
