President Joe Biden to host in-person Quad summit on Sept 24, with PM Narendra Modi, Aus PM Morrison and Japanese PM Suga: White House.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 00:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
