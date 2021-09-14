Bombs explode near BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in Bengal, 24 hours after NIA takes over probe into similar incident a week ago: Police.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
