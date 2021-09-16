Public sector banks to hold 51% stake in NARCL, 49% in Debt Management Co; govt in process of setting up India Debt Resolution Co: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:39 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
