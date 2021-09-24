Delhi HC grants bail to Preet Singh, one of the organisers of an event near Jantar Mantar where communal slogans were raised in August.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 10:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi HC grants bail to Preet Singh, one of the organisers of an event near Jantar Mantar where communal slogans were raised in August.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Preet Singh
Advertisement