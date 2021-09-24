Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hails Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and says mere mention of his name gives criminals the shivers.
PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 24-09-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:31 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
