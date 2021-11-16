Assam, Meghalaya aim to settle inter-state border dispute at six places by December 31: CMs Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma at joint press meet.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-11-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam, Meghalaya aim to settle inter-state border dispute at six places by December 31: CMs Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma at joint press meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Conrad Sangma
Advertisement