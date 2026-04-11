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Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Temple Amidst Political Allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan, expressing confidence in BJP's Assembly election performance. He dismissed Congress's allegations about his wife as false, attributing them to manipulated images and AI. Sarma remains optimistic about BJP securing 90 to 100 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:46 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Temple Amidst Political Allegations
Assam Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in a spiritual visit to the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar, Rajasthan, on Saturday, amidst a politically charged atmosphere.

Sarma exuded optimism regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's prospects in the upcoming state Assembly elections, predicting the party will secure approximately 90 to 100 out of the 126 available seats.

He refuted allegations made by Congress leader Pawan Khera concerning his wife's possession of multiple passports and offshore assets, denouncing them as false and generated through Photoshop and AI. Sarma emphasized that legal procedures would address these claims appropriately.

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