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Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Votes in Guwahati Amid Election Pursuit

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, voted in Guwahati alongside his family. As the NDA leader in the state, he's contesting from Jalukbari, aiming for a third term. Ahead of casting his vote, he partook in religious rituals. Assam's Assembly elections span from 7 am to 5 pm, with results on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:40 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Votes in Guwahati Amid Election Pursuit
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, contested the state elections on Thursday, casting his vote in Guwahati.

Accompanied by his family, Sarma seeks to retain his seat in Jalukbari, representing the NDA.

Before voting, he visited several temples to offer prayers. Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm, with vote counting set for May 4.

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