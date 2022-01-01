Police to conduct DNA test of a militant killed in Anantnag encounter as he resembles ultra involved in 2019 Pulwama attack: IGP Kashmir.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-01-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 13:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
