Big security lapse as protesters given access to PM's route while Punjab chief secy, DGP gave assurances to SPG that route was clear: JP Nadda RC
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 15:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Big security lapse as protesters given access to PM's route while Punjab chief secy, DGP gave assurances to SPG that route was clear: JP Nadda RC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement